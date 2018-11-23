HCHS Christmas Showcase

The Holmes County High School Music/Drama Department will present their Christmas Showcase titled “The Joy of Christmas” beginning this Thursday, November 29, Friday, November 30, Sunday afternoon (2:30pm), December 2, and Monday, December 3, at the Holmes County High School Auditorium. All evening performances will begin at 7:00pm. Doors will open approximately 45 minutes before each performance.

Get the Christmas season started with many of your traditional Christmas songs, updated arrangements of some favorite classics, and new songs that will become favorites. Songs will include We Need A Little Christmas, Carol of the Bells, Jingle Bell Rock, Can Your Hear the Angels, There’s Still My Joy, Twelve Days of Christmas, A Holiday Sing Along, Winter Wonderland, and many more. The evening will also spotlight soloists with songs such as I’ll Be Home for Christmas, It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas, The First Noel, O Holy Night, and more.

Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door only. Come celebrate the joy of the season with us. There will be coffee, hot chocolate, and other holiday treats available.

For more information please call (850) 547 – 9000.

Other Dates to remember:

The HCHS Drama Department will present the drama “Appointment with Death” by Agatha Christie on Friday, January 25, Sunday, January 27 (2:30pm), Tuesday, January 29, and Thursday, January 31, at the HCHS Auditorium. All evening performances will begin at 7:00pm.

Also, the drama, RED, will be presented on February 8 and 9 at the HCHS Drama room.