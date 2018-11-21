Stabler obit

William (Bill) Henry Stabler, 88, of Orlando, FL, (formerly of Marianna), passed away peacefully at 12:05pm EST on Sunday, November 18, 2018 in Conway Lakes Health and Rehabilitation Center.

William was born on February 24, 1930 in Greenville, Alabama, the only child of Ezra (Doc) & Corrie Stabler. He graduated from Greenville High School and then embarked upon the pursuit of several education degrees, as he prepared to become a teacher.

Mr. Stabler fulfilled his military obligation, by enlisting in the Air Force for four years during the Korean War, where he served as a flight meteorologist, determining if the conditions were favorable for planes to fly. Following his military service, he returned to the field of education. This eventually brought him to Chipola College in Marianna, where he remained until his retirement in 1989.

Bill was very active in the First United Methodist Church of Marianna for years, including serving as the Director of Ushers until moving to Orlando.

He is survived by “the love of his life”, Betty Stabler of Orlando, one stepson Michael Janeiro and his wife Kathryne Janeiro, also of Orlando, three grandchildren, Stabler Ross Janeiro and wife Lindsey of Ruskin, FL, Kathryne Jordan Janeiro of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Roman Janeiro also of Jacksonville, and one great granddaughter, Emmalyn Grace Janeiro, of Ruskin, FL.

Funeral services will be at 10 am Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the First Methodist Church of Marianna. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm Friday, November 23, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.