School Board reorganization

The Washington County School Board held a re-organizational meeting on Tuesday, November 20.

Prior to the meeting, a reception was held for out-going board member Terry Ellis, returning members Susan Roberts and Vann Brock, and new member Will (Tonka) Taylor.

Washington County Judge Colby Peel administered the oaths of office to Roberts, Brock and Taylor.

Dr. Lou Cleveland was selected as the School Board Chairman.

Milton Brown was selected as the School Board Vice Chairman.

The date and time for School Board meetings will remain the same … second Monday at 5 p.m.

State guidelines were used to set the School Board members’ salary.

Fuqua was selected as School Board attorney, with the retainer fee to remain the same.

New board member Tonka Taylor was selected as the School Board Legislative alternate.

Susan Roberts was selected as the Small School District Council Consortium Board of Directors liaison.

In other action, District Best Practices Assessment of 2018-2019 was approved; and contract with Chipola College for STEM Collegiate High School Program was approved.

The next meeting will be held on December 10 at 5 p.m. A workshop to discuss storm damage will be held on December 3 at 4 p.m.