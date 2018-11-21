Pesticide training and exam classes

If you need CEUs in Private Applicator, Right of Way, Core or Aquatic to renew your license, please sign up for one of these classes which will be held at UF / IFAS Extension Washington County next week. All classes will be in the Ag Center West Wing at 1424 Jackson Ave. Chipley, FL. 32428. After each session, exams will be held for those applying for a license.

AQUATIC PESTICIDE TRAINING AND EXAM Monday, November 26th, 8am-12pm

CEUs: AQUATIC PEST CONTROL – 4, NATURAL AREAS WEED MGMT – 2, PRIVATE APPLICATOR AG PEST CONTROL – 2

To Register purchase ticket here or Contact Matt or Cynthia at 850-638-6180 or mjorwat@ufl.edu

Right of Way Training & Exam November 27th 2018 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Cost $10.00

Total 4 Ceus in: RIGHT-OF-WAY PEST CONTROL -4, NATURAL AREAS WEED MGMT-2, DEMONSTRATION AND RESEARCH-2, PRIVATE APPLICATOR AG PEST CONTROL-2

Core Training & Exam November 27, 2018 1:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Cost $10.00

4 Ceus in either chapter 482 or 487 CORE

