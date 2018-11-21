Dunn applauds federal funding of Port Panama City dredging project

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) applauded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) inclusion of the Port Panama City dredging project in their 2019 Work Plan. The USACE announced sufficient funding to complete the critical dredging project. The dredging will deepen the East Channel to 36 feet and expand the opportunities for larger vessels to unload large amounts of cargo in Panama City.

“Ensuring our waterways are accessible to ships and bulk vessels is critical to local infrastructure and the economy in Bay County. In the wake of Hurricane Michael it is even more important that we send the message that Panama City is open for business,” said Dr. Dunn. “By deepening the East Channel, we are investing in the future of the area for decades to come.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Dunn urged Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to include the Port Panama City dredging project in the Fiscal Year 2019 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work Plan. In his letter to Director Mulvaney, Dunn stated, “Now more than ever, this infrastructure investment is critical to ensuring that the Florida Panhandle can get back on its feet as quickly as possible.” Dunn also sent a similar letter to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James.

Since coming to Congress, Dr. Dunn has advocated for funding to complete authorized dredging at Port Panama City, including working with Florida lawmakers to urge the Army Corps to fund the project.