Davis obit

Linda Carolyn Davis, 70 of Panama City, passed away, Monday, November 19, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL, following a lengthy illness.

Linda was born in Greenville, MS, on September 29, 1948 to the late Eugene Hayes Eidson and Hazel Lou Bailey Eidson. A 1966 graduate of Marianna High School, Linda was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a commercial housekeeper for many years and was of the Christian faith.

A Celebration of her Life will be 10 a.m., Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope AOG Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 9 a.m. until time of service.

She is survived by her husband John C. Davis, Jr, Panama City, FL; three sons: Jack Rooks, Panama City, John (Shonna) Rooks, Thailand, Brad (Lindsey) Davis, Panama City; four grandchildren Trey Rooks, Tyler Rooks, Trent Rooks, Chesley

Davis; one sister Bobbie (Jack) Beckworth, Graceville, FL; one brother Buddy (Teresa) Eidson, Marianna, FL; a host of nieces and nephews, and very special friend Brenda Saab.