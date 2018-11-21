Fans from Chipley, Malone, South Walton and Vernon had the chance Monday and Tuesday nights to get an early look at their high school basketball teams playing in pre-season action at Vernon High School during the First Federal Bank Basketball Classic.

On Monday night the South Walton Seahawks defeated the Chipley Tigers by a score of 71-54 while the Malone Tigers edged the host Vernon Yellow Jackets 56-52.

During Tuesday night’s action Malone posted a 57-44 win over Chipley in the opening game. In Tuesday night’s final game, the fans were treated to the most competitive and exciting game of the classic with Vernon falling to South Walton 52-50. The Yellow Jackets were able to execute a floor length pass with 1.2 seconds left in the game but the last second shot fell short as time expired.

While the results of pre-season tournaments are not included in a team’s season record, the games give the coaches and fans an opportunity to get an early look at their teams in a competitive setting. Vernon Head Coach Thomas Register expresses his thanks to the participating schools and to First Federal Bank for the event’s success.