Roark obit

Van Goodsell Roark, 61 of Cottondale, passed from this life on November 17, 2018 at his residence.

Van was born on December 5, 1956 in Lenoire, North Carolina, to Emmett and Doris Stephens Roark. He was an electrician by trade and attained his Bachelor’s degree from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. His life was spent helping others, taking mission trips to Africa, and working with Samaritan’s Purse after the destruction of Hurricane Katrina. He loved spending time outdoors skiing, deep sea fishing, and diving. He was a member of Alford Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father: Emmett Goodsell Roark; sister: Lynda Stephenson.

He is survived by his mother, Doris Roark of Cottondale, Florida; brother: Steve Roark and wife Charlotte of Cottondale, Florida; sister: Jane Gage and husband John of Smithville, Virginia; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 11A.M. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Alford Baptist Church in Alford, Florida, with Rev. Bob Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his honor to Samaritan’s Purse or the Alford Baptist Church Building Fund.