Obert obit

Mary Lois Obert, age 89 of Sneads, went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Mary was born on July 24, 1929 in Moultrie, Georgia to John and Julia Arrington Thompson. She was a member of New Beginnings Worship Center in Grand Ridge, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Julia Thompson; husbands: Rev. Charlie Glenn Miller, Rev. Houston Obert; brothers: Horace Thompson, Ed Thompson.

She is survived by her three daughters: Glenda Goins and husband William of Durham, North Carolina, Gail Elizabeth Parsons of Sneads, Florida, Charlotte Jackson and husband Tommy of Grand Ridge, Florida; bonus children: W A Obert, Roland Obert and wife Martha, Charles Obert and wife Hazel, Wilma Hamilton and husband Earl, Marilyn Obert Branch, Mary Powell and husband Buddy; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at New Beginnings Worship Center in Grand Ridge, Florida, with Rev. Mike Daniels and Rev. Robert Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery, Grand Ridge, Florida, with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.