Marcum obit

Mrs. Sylvia Madeline Marcum, age 69, of Caryville, Florida, passed away November 17, 2018 at her home. She was born April 1, 1949 in Fort Kent, Maine, to the late Walter and Corace Bentia Judkins Boyington.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob C. Marcum and two sons, Michael Marcum and Kelly Boyington.

Sylvia is survived by one son, Joshua Marcum of OK; two daughters, Lola Marcum and Erica Jellison both of Caryville, FL; one brother, Vinal Boyington; one sister, Jenny Dudley; a brother-in-law, Wayne Marcum; seven grandchildren, Madeline, Michael, Gabrielle, Shirley Jade, Kayla, Theresa, Becca; seven great-grandchildren, Kylie, Ryan, Paige, Jayden, Axel, Avalynne, Andrew.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.