HCSO reminds community of S.A.L.T. Program

HOLMES COUNTY – We would like to take this time to remind residents that Holmes County Sheriff’s Office offers a free service geared at reassuring our elderly citizens that they are not alone and will be checked on every day.

Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) is a courtesy program in which participants are called daily by a member of the Sheriff’s Office staff between the hours of 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Should the call not be answered after three attempts, a deputy will be dispatched to check on the individual. These calls are made 7 days a week. Participants are asked to notify the Sheriff’s Office if they’re not going to be home during the call check hours.

If you or your loved one are interested in becoming part of this program, register by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-4421 during normal business hours (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.).

Those who are unable to travel to the Sheriff’s Office may also call and request an enrollment form be mailed to their home. Forms can also be downloaded at holmescosheriff.org, completed, and then emailed to: spikesm@holmescosheriff.org

The S.A.L.T. program is free of charge and is at no cost to the taxpayers.