Buckle up to arrive alive this Thanksgiving

~ FHP enforcement will include extra troopers patrolling from November 20-25 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is helping to ensure all motorists Arrive Alive this Thanksgiving holiday by reminding them to buckle up before they hit the road. During the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday period, law enforcement agencies statewide worked 10,659 crashes. Tragically, 105 people lost their lives, and 19 of those individuals were not wearing seatbelts.

“FHP troopers and law enforcement officers across the state are spending the holiday away from their families to keep Floridians safe,” said Terry L. Rhodes. “As you travel, the greatest thanks you can give for their service is to buckle up at all times and always drive safe.”

Millions of Floridians and visitors will travel throughout Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday, leading to higher volumes of traffic on roadways. From November 20 to 25, all available FHP troopers, along with FHP reserve and auxiliary members, will be patrolling the roads to help ensure safe travel.

“The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to serving the residents and visitors of Florida and ensuring traffic safety on our roads this holiday season,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Whether you are traveling locally or across the state, it is imperative to buckle all seatbelts every time to ensure you Arrive Alive to your destination.”

This Thanksgiving, motorists are also reminded to obey all speed limits and adjust speed accordingly as traffic congestion and weather conditions may require driving more slowly. Motorists should always keep their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on driving.

The public is encouraged to report impaired or aggressive drivers by dialing *FHP (*347). Also, remember to check traffic conditions before leaving for a trip and allow sufficient time to arrive at your destination safely. For real time traffic conditions and additional travel information, visit: https://www.flhsmv.gov/fhp/traffic/live_traffic_feed.html. For more information and safety tips for holiday travel, visit: https://www.flhsmv.gov/HolidayTravel.