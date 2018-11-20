BCF welcomes the Christmas season with musical and Holiday Heritage Festival

The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville brought the Christmas season to a resounding start with the first performance of their annual Christmas musical on Friday, November 16. “Christmas: Then and Now” featured a collection of holiday favorites from years past, as well as some contemporary arrangements presented by choral ensembles, the guitar ensemble, soloist, hand bell choir, and the combined orchestra and choir of seventy-five striking voices. As the audience was reminded of past Christmas traditions and music, gazing forward to consider how celebrations of the Nativity of Christ might influence future generations, the Music and Worship Division’s musical performance provided the perfect reason for celebrating Christmas.

Following the musical performance, campus visitors were invited to continue ushering in the Christmas season by participating in the annual Holiday Heritage Festival taking place in the historic Heritage Village. Accompanied by the favorite sounds of Christmas throughout the village, skilled artisans demonstrated their time-honored crafts and had their trade items available for purchase. While strolling through the picturesque village, local elementary school students were greeted by BCF Teacher Education Division students dressed in time appropriate attire who explained the significance of maintaining their heritage and understanding the historic value of the past.

Visitors were also encouraged to enjoy a time of fellowship with some warm apple cider and the mouth-watering menu of homemade chili, hot dogs, and chicken purlieu prepared by the wives of BCF faculty and staff members. In years past, all of the funds raised from the sale of the delicious food items were given directly to the BCF scholarship fund, making it possible for a large number of students to continue making progress towards degrees in the fields of leadership, psychology, education, music, business, and ministry. This year, however, an anonymous donor paid for all of the meals purchased, noting that the community has suffered enough over the past few weeks with the storm. This kind and thoughtful gesture was just another way of sharing the love of Christ during the Christmas season with an entire community.

While soaking up the various learning opportunities by the education division, enjoying the Christmas music provided by BCF’s WFBU LP Radio Station, and appreciating the skilled craft demonstrations offered during the Holiday Heritage Festival, both young and more seasoned guests had a wonderful time of food and fellowship as they traveled back in time for the day.

For more information on upcoming events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.