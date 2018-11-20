BCF to hold Senior Honors Day

On Monday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m., The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will hold Senior Honors Day recognizing fall 2018 graduating seniors that have earned high GPA honors. During this Thanksgiving season with so many things to be thankful for, graduating seniors are excited to share this special day with fellow students, friends, and family members. The distinctive service will be held in the R. G. Lee Chapel and include a time of senior-led praise and worship as well as presentations from the senior class officers on their project.

The Fall 2018 commencement ceremony will be held in the BCF Wellness Center on December 7, with 38 graduates completing all of the requirements for their degrees. Members of the 2018 graduating class are busy finalizing their plans for life after graduation. Several have been accepted into seminary or graduate programs, while others will be serving in leadership positions in areas of ministry, missions, music, education, business, and psychology. Challenged as the next greatest generation of Christian leaders, expectations are high as the graduating class carries out the BCF registered trademark of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®”

For more information on Senior Honors Day or upcoming graduation events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu