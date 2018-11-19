Whitehurst obit

Dorothy M. Whitehurst, age 73, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Washington County Nursing and Rehab. She was born on March 23, 1945 in Panama City, FL, to the late Orvan Sodders and Ida Louise Yeager Sodders.

Dorothy is a lifelong resident of Chipley, FL, and is a member of the Church of God of Prophecy of Chipley.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Joe Whitehurst; her son, Danny Dwayne Aley; and brother, James Sodders.

Survivors include: Dorothy’s daughter, Brenda Batchelor and husband Jason of Chipley, FL; her son, Robby Spivey of Albany, GA; her step-brother, Paul McLaughlin and wife Bonnie of Bonifay, FL; sister, Marie Hurt and husband Mike of Atlanta, GA; step-sister, Mary Trawick and husband William of Donaldsonville, GA; sister-in-law, Audrey Sodders of Chipley, FL; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 11:00 A.M., at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, FL, with Reverend Earnest Dupree officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Brown Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.

