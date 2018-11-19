Howard obit

Ms. Sharonda Faye Howard, age 48, of Panama City, Florida, formerly of Greenwood, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 16, 2018 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

She was a native of Bay County, and a public accountant with the Beacon Accounting Firm.

Precious memories will forever linger with her mother: J. Delores Harrell Likely and stepfather Leroy Likely, Sr. of Evergreen, Alabama; sons: Derrick C. Howard and wife Ketsia of the United States Army, Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri, and Denzel Howard, Glennville, Georgia; one granddaughter: Kennedy whom she never met but spent precious moments looking at pictures and viewing videos; two stepbrothers: Christopher Likely and wife Tonya, Leroy, Jr. and wife Darlene; one stepsister, Wanda McLaughlin and husband Terry: raised as sisters and brothers: Mandy Harrell, Jimmy Harrell and Johnnie Harrell all of Panama City Florida; loyal friends: Ann Ganzy, Angela Sims and David Lee Smith; special cousin, sister and best friend, Tabitha Williams, Vero Beach, Florida; other cousins very dear to her: Eric Brelove, McAurthur, Russ, Dudley Tynes, Gary Tynes, the Reverend Vernon Tynes, Flo Jones, and the Reverend Joseph Williams; uncles: Levi Brelove, Malone, Florida, Gary Bell, Vero Beach, Florida; two aunts: Gertrude Wilborn, Tampa, Florida, and Mattie Tarver (Willie) Chicago, Illinois. She will be greatly missed by numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, November 23, 2018, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will commence at 1 PM, Saturday, November 24, 2018, in the Greater Buckhorn Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, FL.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.