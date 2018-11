Newly remodeled and recently re-opened KC’s Pizza & Grill in downtown Chipley was destroyed by an early morning fire today.

Local firefighters were on the scene as early as 4 a.m. but were unable to save the structure. Neighboring firefighters from Graceville and Wausau joined with Chipley firefighters in an effort to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

