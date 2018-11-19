Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Thanksgiving day

What: All State-FEMA disaster recovery centers in Florida will be closed Thanksgiving Day

Who: Florida disaster recovery centers provide guidance to survivors in recovering from Hurricane Michael.

When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018

Where: Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington counties.

The Mobile DRC in Bay County will resume normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

All other centers will resume normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.