Kneller obit

Mrs. Rita Kay Kneller, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away November 17, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida. She was born March 11, 1943 in Greenwood, Indiana, to the late Clarence Daniel ‘Dan’ Wood and Vivian Ruth Watters Wood.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kneller was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dean Kneller, sister, Betty Warner, brother, Michael Wood and granddaughter, Crystal Kneller.

Mrs. Kneller is survived by two sons, Dean ‘Rick’ Kneller and Jeri Ann, Steve Kneller and Rhonda; one daughter, Tracy Kneller; Gina Kneller; four brothers, Daniel ‘Danny’ Wood, David Wood and Christine, Tim Wood and Charlia and Phillip Wood and Lisa; two sisters, Susan Waltz and Gary and Janice Wood; ten grandchildren, Patrick Thompson, Andrew Warner, Aaron Kneller, Steven Kneller, Samantha Kneller, Adam Price, Hunter Kneller, Joey Blair, Valerie Lambright, Melissa Blair; thirteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 21, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randall Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.