Gas price update

Gasoline prices in Florida have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.51/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations in Florida. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.62/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on November 18 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.48/g in 2017, $2.10/g in 2016, $2.15/g in 2015, $2.85/g in 2014 and $3.21/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 24.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 24.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 7.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.