FEMA recovery center opens in Graceville

Today a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has opened at the Graceville Civic Center/5204 County Hwy 77/Graceville/Jackson County. The Center will operate through Wednesday, November 21st from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Graceville Center is outreach by FEMA, at the State’s request, to bring one-on-one, face-to-face assistance to citizens in smaller FL communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. People with questions about the FEMA recovery process can visit any Center for answers. Also those who may have received a letter from FEMA indicating a problem with their application can get answers on what their next move should be. It may be simply due to missing information or that FEMA is awaiting an insurance claim settlement because we cannot duplicate insurance benefits.

Another reason to visit a Disaster Recovery Center is to learn how to appeal the amount of a FEMA grant for temporary home repairs. Ultimately, FEMA money decisions can be appealed. Staff at the Centers can explain how to file such appeals.

The SBA (Small Business Administration) is also at the Centers because the SBA can provide low interest disaster recovery loans to homeowners and renters as well as businesses.