Tharp obit

Daisy Louise Tharp, 97 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2018 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Mrs. Daisy was born on May 15, 1921 in Brooks, Georgia, to Walter and Annie Hale Hudgins. She moved to Washington County in 1963 coming from Cedartown, Georgia. She was a seamstress and a member of Faith Covenant Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Annie Hudgins; husband: Arnold E. Wright; daughter: Brenda Couey and husband Frank; brothers: JD, Ed, and Robert Hudgins; sisters: Doris Folds, Bessie Hudgins, Ruth Chapell, Ann Obert and Grace Butterworth; grandson: Edward Couey.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie Wright and wife Sue of Chipley, Florida, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; 3 stepdaughters: Betty Foxworth (Gene), Joyce Carter and Sharlyn Tharp all of Chipley, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Monday, November 19, 2018 at Faith Covenant Church with Rev. Cloys Joiner officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Lake Baptist Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Faith Covenant Church.