Rogers obit

Robert (Bobby) Rhett Rogers, 80, of Bascom, Florida, entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Bascom and a lifelong resident of the community where he served on the town council for 30 years. He retired from Sunland Center in 1990 as Maintenance Superintendent. He enjoyed gardening, especially growing peas and tomatoes. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Wesley Rogers and Maude Oswald Rogers, and brothers Hiram Rogers and Kenneth Rogers.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Rowena; daughter Rhonda McVoy and husband Chuck of Tallahassee, FL; son Rhett Rogers and wife Donna of Malone, FL; grandchildren Caroline and Wesley Rogers of Malone, FL; sister Gail Rhodes and husband Frazier of Cottonwood, AL; brothers Johnny Rogers and wife Vicki of Pace, FL and Raymond Rogers and wife Joanna also of Pace, FL; sisters-in-law Lorri Rogers of Billings, MT and Sarah Rogers of Altha, FL; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 16, 2018 at James and Sikes Funeral Home in Marianna. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Bascom, Florida. Interment will be in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home, Maddox Chapel directing.