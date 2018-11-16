News from Chipola College

CAST ANNOUNCED FOR CHIPOLA’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

MARIANNA—Chipola Theatre director Charles Sirmon recently cast local actors for the musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Actors include: Bailey Foxworth as Belle, Anthony Severson as the Beast, Preston Beall as Maurice, Drew Kelley as Gaston, Daniel Clubb as Lefou, Stephanie Woodard as Old Beggar Women, Daniel Covington as Monsieur D’Arque, Zac West as Cogsworth, Brock Harris as Lumiere, Sara Grace Lockard as Babette, Sarah Vickery as Mrs. Potts, Ethan Smith as Chip, Danielle Henry as Madame De La Gande Bouche. Silly Girls include: Sarah Lynn White, Katee Brown and Lauryl Grace Hinson.

The show will run Feb. 21-24. The show plays nightly at 7 p.m. with a Sunday, Feb. 24 matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Feb. 7.

The Academy Award-winning film Disney’s Beauty and the Beast comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale. The stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. ACT Fund tickets available Jan. 31. The “Be Our Guest!” Reception Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. is a special benefit for ACT Fund members only. Guests will enjoy a sweet treat and have the opportunity to meet cast members and take photos before the show.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

BAYCARE AT CHIPOLA

BayCare Representative Jacqui Turner recently addressed Chipola College faculty to share information to identify and assist students who may have personal challenges which could affect their school work or home lives. The Student Assistance Program provided by BayCare provides early intervention and professional assessment to best meet the needs of the student.

GULF POWER HELPS CHIPOLA TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Gulf Power in Chipley recently donated $10,000 to the Take Stock in Children Scholarship program at Chipola College. For information about Take Stock in Children, contact Perdue at 718-2428 or email perdued@chipola.edu.

KLANJAC IS TOP CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE

Sherry Klanjac has been selected the Chipola College Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional Award of the month for November. Klanjac is a Business Instructor and has worked at the college since 2016.