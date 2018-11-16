Harrell obit

Harvey Rae Harrell, passed away on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at his residence.

Born in Campbellton, FL on September 9, 1942, he graduated from Campbellton High School in 1961. He married his loving wife on September 16, 1966 and in that union they were blessed with three adoring children and five grandchildren. Known for his wit and charm, Harvey Rae never met a stranger and he enriched the lives of all of who knew him with his infectious smile and stories. His passion was farming and the success he found in all the crops over the years. He will be truly missed by the farming community where he has lived all of his life. He was a member of the Graceville Church of Christ.

A Celebration of His Life will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church in Graceville with Hiram Bell, Clay Howell and Gerald Mason officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church of Campbellton Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church, Graceville, Fl, on Friday, November 16, 2018 , 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Preceded in death by his parents Harvey Clifton and Othell Brackin Harrell, his siblings Norma Davis, Oma Lou Sasser, Betty Longgrear, Madelyn Lawrence and Sally Lummus.

Survived by his loving wife Jan Harrell, Campbellton; three children Chris (Stephanie) Harrell, Grand Ridge, FL, Scott (Sonja) Harrell, Campbellton, Fl, Tonya (Ryan) Windham, Orlando, FL; five grandchildren Paige, Christian, Tyler, Kennady, Shaleigh; one sister Cynthia (Ronnie) Hicks, Atlanta, GA, and a host of nieces and nephews.