Gandy obit

Mr. John ‘JD’ Didars Gandy, age 59, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 14, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born May 18, 1959 in Lake County Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Louis Gandy.

Mr. Gandy is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Maples and husband Willie and Erika Marsh and husband Wayne both of Bonifay, Florida; six grandchildren, Taylor Maples, Trista Maples, Ana-Lynn Brown, Terra Maples, Hailee Brown and Wyatt Marsh.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Winterville Assembly of God Church with Rev. Mitch Johnson, Rev. Danny Carnley and Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will be held 12:00 PM Monday, November 19, 2018, at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida with military honors. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.