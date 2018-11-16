John O. Dahl, age 89 of Vernon, FL, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the Washington Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on June 4, 2018, in Milaca, MN, to Hans and Gladys Lund Dahl.

John has been a resident of the Vernon area for the past 32 years when he moved from Casselberry, FL. He is a member of the Live Oak Baptist Church of Vernon. Before perusing his occupation with the Life of Virginia Insurance Company, John served in the U.S. Army, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lonnie Ward Dahl of Vernon, FL; one daughter, Lyla Dahl, of Vernon, FL; three sons: Daniel Dahl and wife Carol of Sorrento, FL; Calvin Dahl and wife Sandra of Orlando, FL; and Shawn Dahl of Vernon, FL; seven grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 P.M., Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Live Oak Baptist Church, in Vernon, FL. Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in-charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.