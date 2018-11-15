On Tuesday, December 11, 2018 a general election will be held in the Town of Wausau at the Wausau Town Hall, 1607 Second Avenue Wausau, Florida. Polls will be open from 7:00 AM- 7:00 PM. Absentee Ballots can be requested from The Town Hall. Candidates qualified to run for office are Roger D. Hagan, Berna Palmer, Judy Pettis Carter, Deion Goodman and Carol Rogers West. In order to vote in the upcoming election, you must be a registered voter and live within the City Limits of Wausau. The four posts available for the office of Town Council are Post 1, 2, 3 and 4, all seats are at large therefore you will vote for four (4) and the top four (4) who receive the most votes will fill the available seats. The position that receives the lowest number of votes of the top four (4) will fill Post 4 which is a 2-year term, Post 1, 2 & 3 are four (4) year terms.

The testing and sealing of the voting equipment to be used in the Town of Wausau election to be held on December 10, 2018 will be conducted at the Wausau Town Hall located at 1607 Second Avenue, Wausau Florida at 9:30 AM or as soon thereafter as possible.