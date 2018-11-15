An officer with the Chipley Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on November 11, on the driver of a vehicle traveling 61mph in a 35mph zone on Highway 77.

The vehicle turned off Highway 77 South onto Brickyard Road heading west as the officer activated emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle made an attempt to slow down before gradually picking up speed again, attempting to flee and elude the officer. The officer pursued the vehicle where eventually the vehicle made an abrupt U-turn at the intersection of Brickyard Road and Highway 277, speeding past the officer east-bound on Brickyard Road. As back-up officers arrived, the driver eventually stopped the vehicle safely without incident.

The driver of the vehicle pursuit was then identified as 30-year-old Jessica Melinda Wignal of Chipley. Wignal was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement. Wignal was also written citations for unlawful speed and several traffic infractions.