Vernon pre-season basketball game

Vernon High School will host the First Federal Bank Basketball Tip-Off Classic at Vernon High School on Monday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 20. Four area teams will compete in the pre-season competition with two games being played each night. On Monday, November 19 the evening will begin with Chipley High School playing South Walton High School at 5:30 followed by Vernon High School hosting Malone High School at 7:00. On Tuesday, November 20, Chipley will play Malone at 5:30 and Vernon will host South Walton at 7:00. Admission for the games will be $5.00.

Vernon High Coach Thomas Register encourages all basketball fans to attend these games and to support their students participating in these events. Vernon’s hosting of this pre-season classic is made possible through the generous support of First Federal Bank.