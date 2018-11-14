Harns obit

Richard Dennis Harns, 72, of Marianna, Florida, died Friday, November 9, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Raised as a military kid, he lived many places around the world and upon completion of his military service, settled in Marianna, Florida, where he had family and visited often. Richard loved the Jackson County community and stability of the family lifestyle. It was here that he met Janet Davis Harns, his wife, of 49 years. Marianna is where he and Janet raised their daughter, Amy. As a loving father and husband, he shared his love and compassion with family, friends, and community.

Richard served in the United States Air Force and was a Viet Nam Veteran. He graduated from Chipola Junior College and University of Florida with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed a local career as an Engineer with many other interest including: diving, flying, bass fishing, square dancing, traveling, and as per his nephew, “The best Mercury outboard mechanic ever.” As a member of First Baptist Church, Marianna, he offered his extensive experience as part of the “Helping Hands” ministry in service to others.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Delaney Harns Taboas; younger brother, Mike Bump of Dallas, Texas; and other special family members; mother and father-in-law, Joel and Mary Katherine Davis; and aunt and uncle, Don and Novelle Denaley.

In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by brothers, Tim Harns (Conni), of Redding, California, Pat Bump (Dianne), of Flower Mound, Texas; sister, Kim Couch, of Carrollton, Texas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 18, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Marianna, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M.until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Partners for Pets, 4011 Maintenance Drive, Marianna, Fl 32448 or on their Facebook page.