City Council meeting

The following agenda items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night.

Approval of Ordinance No. 956 (Public Hearing) – Abandonment of Unopened Right of-Way – Terry Kirkland – Oak Ave. This Ordinance will close an unopened right-of-way also known as Oak Avenue.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-07 – Affirmative Action Plan/EEO Plan. This resolution will adopt a policy relating to the employment of small, women owned and minority businesses for use in administering Community Development Block Grants.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-08 – Prohibition of Use of Excessive Force Policy. This resolution will adopt a policy for the protection of individuals engaging in non-violent civil rights demonstrations to prohibit the use of excessive force by law enforcement agencies within its jurisdiction.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-09 – Citizens Participation Plan. This resolution will adopt a Citizen Participation Plan to provide the citizens of Chipley with an adequate opportunity for meaningful involvement on a continuing basis and for participation in the planning, development, implementation, and assessment of the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-10 – Citizens Complaint and Grievance Procedures. This resolution will adopt Citizens Complaint and Grievance Procedures for the City of Chipley.

Approval of the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Administration Contract. This contract remains the same as the following year at $2,075.00 per month for the Administration of the CRA by the Chamber of Commerce. It is for the period of October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Approval of Hurricane Michael Overtime Pay for Salaried Employees

Discussion was held relative to request for citizen utility bill adjustments due to lack of services during the storm – Doris Robinson.