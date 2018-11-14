Chipola Employment Re-training Fair is Nov. 15

Chipola College and CareerSource Chipola will host an Employment Re-training Fair, Thursday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the Student Services Building on the college campus.

College staff will receive visitors to help them learn their interests and provide advice on training options. The Career Center will offer help regarding jobs, salaries, and tuition funding qualification.

Student Services staff will help prospective students engage programs of interest, and then transition to Career Source Chipola staff to discuss jobs, salaries and qualifications for funding tuition. Visitors will discuss near and longer term interests, and help them get on a plan to stay in the area and find sustainable opportunities to train and work.

Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce Education, says, “We are excited to help serve our area. Many people have experienced damage to their homes and maybe even the loss of a job. Our goal is to demonstrate that jobs do exist locally. With the right training and experiences, Chipola College can provide the needed training to area residents to qualify for these jobs.”

Chipola offers several Workforce training programs that can be completed in a short time, including: Fire-fighting, EMT, Law Enforcement, Corrections. Several programs offer short term certification which may help displaced workers quickly gain employment, including welding, engineering technology and Certified Nursing Assistant.

For information, contact Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270 or Career Center at 850-633-2759.