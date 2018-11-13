HealthierUS School awards presented

USDA HealthierUS School Challenge awards were presented to Kate Smith Elementary and Vernon Elementary when the Washington County School Board met Monday night. KMS received the Silver Award, and VES received the Bronze Award. In addition to the plaque, banner and recognition, these schools will receive $500 for the Bronze award and $1,000 for the Silver award for their nonprofit school food service account.

The following consent items were approved.

Payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments

Minutes

Substitutes/volunteers

FPTC 2018-19 School Improvement Plan

2018-2023 FPTC Strategic Plan

Out of state travel for CHS Brain Bowl Team to Enterprise State College

Purchase order to Chipola College for Dual Enrollment

Contract with Tri-County Community Council

School Improvement Plan Summaries

Lease agreement with Metric Engineering

The following personnel items were approved.

District — retirement of Evelyn Harmon; level change for James Sanders; employment of Dainen Kelly; employee discipline; employee suspension

Florida Panhandle Technical College — employment of Melonie Gilley; addition to adjunct faculty; retirement of Kathleen Nelson; employment of Jarrod Craven

Kate Smith Elementary — change work hours for Ashley Miller

Okeechobee Youth Development Center — out of field teachers

Vernon Elementary School — resignation of Jessica Maples; employment of Teresa Robbins; change start date for Brittany Lee; employment of Sarah Jenkins

Vernon Middle School — employment of Shannon Wilson

The Board scheduled a re-organizational meeting for November 20 at 3 p.m.