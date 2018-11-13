HealthierUS School awards presented

USDA HealthierUS School Challenge awards were presented to Kate Smith Elementary and Vernon Elementary when the Washington County School Board met Monday night. KMS received the Silver Award, and VES received the Bronze Award. In addition to the plaque, banner and recognition, these schools will receive $500 for the Bronze award and $1,000 for the Silver award for their nonprofit school food service account.
The following consent items were approved.
- Payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments
- Minutes
- Substitutes/volunteers
- FPTC 2018-19 School Improvement Plan
- 2018-2023 FPTC Strategic Plan
- Out of state travel for CHS Brain Bowl Team to Enterprise State College
- Purchase order to Chipola College for Dual Enrollment
- Contract with Tri-County Community Council
- School Improvement Plan Summaries
- Lease agreement with Metric Engineering
The following personnel items were approved.
District — retirement of Evelyn Harmon; level change for James Sanders; employment of Dainen Kelly; employee discipline; employee suspension
Florida Panhandle Technical College — employment of Melonie Gilley; addition to adjunct faculty; retirement of Kathleen Nelson; employment of Jarrod Craven
Kate Smith Elementary — change work hours for Ashley Miller
Okeechobee Youth Development Center — out of field teachers
Vernon Elementary School — resignation of Jessica Maples; employment of Teresa Robbins; change start date for Brittany Lee; employment of Sarah Jenkins
Vernon Middle School — employment of Shannon Wilson
The Board scheduled a re-organizational meeting for November 20 at 3 p.m.