Growing herbs with the Garden Club

submitted by Gweneth Collins

On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, Chipley Garden Club held the monthly meeting at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Chipley. The guest speaker for the day was Gail Mount, owner of Pemberley Farms in Wausau. Gail introduced members to “The World of Herbs.” Included in her talk were many different types of herbs and their uses. The main topic was culinary herbs such as basil, cilantro, dill, marjoram, parsley, oregano, rosemary, mint, chives and thyme. She covered watering, sun or shade requirements, companion planting, soil, and preserving herbs for cooking. Gail also touched on medicinal herbs, stressing that before you use herbs medicinally, you should do extensive research and consult a physician.

Prior to the program, Club President Debbie Mitchell conducted the regular business meeting. She spoke briefly on cancelled activities due to Hurricane Michael.

Youth Chair Linda Pigott announced a new date for terrarium building at Kate Smith Elementary School. She stated, “We just couldn’t bear this year’s 2nd grade students missing out on building a terrarium of their own. The children love the activity and it’s a valuable learning experience.”

Yard of the Month Chair Lillian Pittman announced the November Yard of the Month will be awarded to one of our club members, Betty Faircloth. The October and November certificates will be presented at the 3rd Thursday meeting of the Chamber of Commerce.

Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson discussed the advantages and disadvantages of growing Mexican Petunia aka Ruellia brittoniana and Native Lantana aka Lantana involucrate. Both plants will grow almost anywhere and can be extremely invasive or non-invasive, according to the variety you have.

Other items discussed by the group were planning with a “new norm” in our gardens (FULL SUN), providing comfort items for the convalescent center, participating in the Christmas Festival, and the club’s annual Christmas Party.

If you’re interested in information about Chipley Garden Club’s activities or would like to attend a meeting, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.