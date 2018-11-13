Chipley woman arrested for cocaine possession

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Chipley woman early Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., November 10th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Joiner Road and Orange Hill Road. When the deputy approached the driver side of the vehicle, he encountered a strong odor of alcohol.

When the driver, 28-year-old Oceanna Adams, exited the vehicle the deputy immediately observed a plastic bag of cocaine in the driver’s seat.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a tightly rolled dollar bill and a cut straw, both of which tested positive for cocaine.

Adams was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the charges possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.