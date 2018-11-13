A Home Town Christmas

The Music and Worship Ministry of First Baptist Church, Bonifay invites everyone to attend the dramatic musical “A Hometown Christmas” celebrating Christmas through drama, choir and instrumentalists.

Mil Cox, of Spanish Trail Playhouse fame, will direct the drama, and Gary Medlock, Minister of Music of First Baptist Bonifay, will direct the music. The drama will feature special staging, lighting and effects, and will include live animals.

The drama is about Michael, a young businessman, who has returned to his small hometown to celebrate the Christmas holidays with his grandmother, Virginia.

He was raised by his grandparents for the majority of his life, and this will be the first Christmas without his grandfather, Bill.

Michael is struggling to find the real meaning of Christmas and restore the joy of the season.

During his visit, Michael and Virginia find Bill’s diary, which describes a tremendous debt that could never be paid. Join Michael on his journey to find out what debt his grandfather was writing about and learn the true meaning of the season.

Two shows will be presented: Friday, December 7 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 9 at 6 p.m.