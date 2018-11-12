Veterans Day celebration at FPTC

The Florida Panhandle Technical College held a Veterans Day celebration on Monday, November 12.

HONORING AND REMEMBERING THE FPTC FAMILY WHO SERVED

Welcome – Bryan Lee, FPTC Assistant Director

Pledge of Allegiance – Curtis Green, US Navy, FPTC Electrician Instructor

Veterans Introduction – Bryan Lee

Video Presentation – The 11th Hour

POW/MIA Table – Kathi Smith, US Army,FPTC Bookkeeper

Prayer – Bert Roberts, Veteran, Retired FPTC Administrator

MEAL

Honoring FPTC Veterans – Martha Compton, FPTC Director

Video Presentation

Closing Remarks – Honored Veterans

