Phillmon obit

Hazel Marie Phillmon, 84, of Sneads died Saturday, November 10, 2018 peacefully at home.

A native of Sneads, Florida, Mrs. Phillmon had resided in Jackson County for the past 30 years. Until her retirement she was an LPN in the medical field.

Survivors include her husband, Buel Phillmon; five children, Cindy Rahn, Gail Day, Becky Longoria, Susan Mosley, and Alan Writch. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Myrl Jarmo; stepson, Paul E. Phillmon; and parents Marvin Robinson and Alice Hamilton Burke.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Cypress Community Church in Cypress, Florida, with Pastor Roland Bamberg officiating. Interment will follow at Cypress Community Church Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior at Cypress Community Church.