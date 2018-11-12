Barbara Ann Pettis Hall (Bobbie), age 70, of Vernon, Florida, peacefully passed from this life Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial in Tallahassee, Florida, where she lost a hard fought battle against ovarian cancer. She was born on April 12, 1948 in Panama City, Florida, to Roy Pettis, Sr. and Mamie Jewel Brock (Taunton).

Bobbie was a loving wife, mother, meme and sister. She was a faithful servant to the Lord and a member of Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church for many years.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her loving husband, best friend, and soulmate Dub Hall; her parents, Boone and Mamie; and daughter, Rita Hall.

She is survived by 3 sons: Jerry Wirth, Joseph A. Hall, and James Hall; 2 daughters: Shenea Tilbury and Pamela Connors; 4 sisters: Judy Mathis, Brenda Banks, Teresa Norris and husband Wayne, and Marguerite Brock; 1 brother, Roy Pettis, Jr.; 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church in Vernon, Florida, with Rev. Tim Bush officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

Acting pallbearers will be her nephews: Keith Barrow, Willie Mathis, William Coatney, Torrey Vickers, Steven Vickers, and Kevin Fletcher.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.