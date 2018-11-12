Hall obit

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Nettie Cotton HallMrs. Nettie Cotton Hall, 75, of Campbellton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2018 at the Signature Healthcare of North Florida in Graceville, Florida.

She was a retired Certified Nurse’s Assistant, and widow of Mr. L.C. Hall.

She is survived by her brother, Samuel Faxon, Sr. and his wife Judy of Campbellton, Florida; numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 11AM, Saturday, November 17, 2018 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.