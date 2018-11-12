Mrs. Nettie Cotton Hall, 75, of Campbellton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2018 at the Signature Healthcare of North Florida in Graceville, Florida.

She was a retired Certified Nurse’s Assistant, and widow of Mr. L.C. Hall.

She is survived by her brother, Samuel Faxon, Sr. and his wife Judy of Campbellton, Florida; numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 11AM, Saturday, November 17, 2018 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.