Gregory obit

Billy Gregory, age 82 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2018 at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Billy was born on February 21, 1936 in Luverne, Alabama, to Shelby and Callie Welch Gregory. Billy was a hardworking man who loved and took care of his family. He worked as a truck driver and owned a fruit business harvesting oranges, and he often gave to others who were in need. He was a good friend, brother, son, father, uncle, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Shelby and Callie Gregory; siblings: Mertice Hall, Lois Godwin, Cecil Gregory, Janet Beasley, David Gregory.

He is survived by his children: Brenda Puleo of Bonifay, Florida, James Gregory of La Follette, Tennessee, Patricia Lashley of Bonifay, Florida; sister: Francis Landers and husband Bob of Montgomery, Alabama; grandchildren: Johnny Stafford, Reynaldo Diaz, Mikki Olson, Jada Gregory, Brandi Gregory, Katie Gregory, Buddie Gregory; two great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 1P.M. Friday, November 16, 2018 at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Luverne, Alabama with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.