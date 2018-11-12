Coley obit

Robert Earl Coley, 73, died Saturday, November 10, 2018 at his home in Blountstown, Florida.

A native of Jackson County Florida, Mr. Coley had resided in Jackson County for the past 40 years, where he was employed by the State of Florida as a Sargent with the Florida Department of Corrections. He was a faithful husband, father and man of God. Mr. Coley was of the Pentecostal faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Earl Coley; two brothers, Fred Coley and Buddy Coley; and sister, Betty Coley

Survivors include his wife, Susan Coley; mother, Oneita Coley; two sons, Rev. Charles and Maritza Coley of Blountstown, Florida, Paul and Donna Coley of Tallahassee, Florida; six grandchildren, Jordan and Joshua McKinnie of Charlston, NC, Cassie Coley of Winter Gardens, Florida, Clinton Coley of Panama City, Florida, Harrison Coley of Daleville, Alabama, Sofia Coley and Bella Coley of Blountstown, Florida, Brandy Pachue of Porter, Texas, Ben Mayo and wife Cherri of Old Town, Florida; seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 P.M., Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna, Florida, with Reverend Bill Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Arms Assembly of God Church Building Fund of Kinard, FL.