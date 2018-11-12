Chipola financial aid deadline for spring 2019 term

MARIANNA—Nov. 15 is the Financial Aid Application deadline for students planning to use Federal Financial Aid to pay for Spring 2019 classes at Chipola College.

Students must complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) in order to qualify for Pell, Work Study and other Federal Financial Aid. The FAFSA takes several days to process; therefore, students are encouraged to submit all electronic forms as soon as possible. For information, call 850-718-2366 or visit www.fafsa.gov.

The general college Application for Admission deadline for the Spring Semester is Dec. 3. Applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu. Regular registration for Spring classes is Jan. 3-4. Classes begin Jan. 7.

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting, Information Technology and Engineering Management; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Additionally, the college offers the Educator Preparation Institute, a Teacher Certification program for those with a B.S. in a non-teaching field.

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available at http://www.chipola.edu/studentservices/cguides/index.html.

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered which provide training for high wage jobs. Workforce programs include: Automotive Service Technology, Correctional Officer, Cosmetology, Firefighter I & II, Law Enforcement Officer, Nursing Assistant and Welding.

Associate in Science (AS) programs include: Nursing (RN), Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Computer Information Technology, Fire Science Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Networking Services Technology and Sports, Fitness and Recreation Management.

College Credit Certificate programs include: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Paramedic; Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification, Child Care Center Management, and Engineering Tech Support Specialist Certificate.

Computer Information Technology certificates include: Geographic Information Systems, Help Desk Support Technician and IT Support Specialist. Network Systems Technology Certificates include: Digital Forensics, Network/Cyber Security, Network Support Technicianand Server Administration.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.