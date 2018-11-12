Catherine Ann Bush, A loving, devoted mother. Loved by all.

Catherine Ann Bodie, born October 12, 1934 in Washington County, Florida, deceased November 6, 2018.

Catherine raised two devoted sons, Stan McClain, and Eddie McClain, in Vernon, Florida.

Catherine later became a lifelong resident of Enterprise, Alabama, where she attended church and had many friends throughout the Wiregrass area.

She loved the Lord, going to church and visiting with her sons and family members as often as possible. Fort Rucker Army Base was special to her.

Predeceased by her mother Elizabeth Jane Bodie Taylor.

Survived by two sons: Eddie McClain (Pebby) of Jacksonville, FL, and Stan McClain (Leah) of Cross City, FL; four grandchildren: Virginia, Jessica, Allison and Katelyn; brother, Thomas Bodie (Barbara) of Pine Log, Panama City Beach, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Saturday, November 10, at 1 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Vernon, with service following at 2 p.m.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, was in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.