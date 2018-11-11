Atkins obit

Homer David Atkins, passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018 at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Holmes County, Florida, on September 3, 1926 to the late Major Lee Atkins and Amanda Phillips Atkins. Mr. Homer was a U.S. Army Veteran and most significant duty assignment was Co “G” 136th Inf. Regt., Camp Rucker, Alabama. He served as SGT in both World War II and Korean War. He received a Purple Heart, a Presidential Unit C Distinguished Emblem for heroism both for Korea and several other decorations, badges, commendations, citations and campaign ribbons. Mr. Homer retired after 32 years from the Civil Service at the U.S. Navy Base in Panama City known today as Naval Coastal Systems. He was a longtime member of East Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

A Home-going service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at East Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Bro. Greg Rhinehart officiating. Burial will follow in Church Cemetery, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Flowers will be accepted or family request those wishing to make memorials to Covenant Care 4215 Kelson Ave., Suite E Marianna, FL 32440.

Preceded in death by his parents and one son Bruce Atkins.

Survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marylan, Atkins, three children Kenneth Atkins (Dani), Panama City, FL, Sherron Miller, Wewahitchka, FL, Wonda Builta (Chip), Mobile, AL; nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, his beloved siblings John West and Joyce West, and a host of nieces and nephews.