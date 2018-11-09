Traffic Advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge – There will be intermittent eastbound lane restrictions from Monday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 16 as crews perform drainage activities.

– There will be intermittent eastbound lane restrictions from Monday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 16 as crews perform drainage activities. U.S. 90 and S.R. 2 Bridge Rehabilitation- Drivers on U.S. 90 over Big Reedy Creek and S.R. 2 over Wrights Creek will encounter daytime lane restrictions beginning the week of Sunday, Nov. 11 as crews seal the bridge deck. Completion is estimated for early 2019.

