O’Bryan obit

Mary A. O’Bryan (Seay), 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

A long time native resident of Jackson County, Florida, Mary called the area home her entire life and held careers that served the community. Prior to suffering multiple health issues that prevented her from continuing serving the community, she served as a bus driver for the Jackson County School Board, followed by a career in healthcare as a Home Health Aide.

Mary was preceded in death by her brother, James Seay, and her parents, William and Jimmie Lee Seay.

She is survived by two daughters, Amy Harrison and husband, Travis, and Amanda Byram and husband, William; son, Benjamin Ayers; and four grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local Hurricane Michael charity of your choice in her name.

The family also wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for providing care and compassion to her where she resided in her final years.