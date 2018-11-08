Search for fugitive leads to three drug related arrests

Three people are behind bars following an investigation into drug activity at a Vernon residence.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Holmes Valley Road, early Wednesday morning, after receiving information regarding the whereabouts of a fugitive. Once on scene, deputies encountered two females identified as Emily Gee, 54, of Vernon and Sherri Fey, 59, of Vernon, which appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

During this time, a car implicated as the vehicle transporting the fugitive was spotted driving by the residence. The vehicle then attempted to leave the area at a high rate of speed but was subsequently stopped near Fanning Branch Road. K9 Jet was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine and several hypodermic needles, one which was loaded with a clear substance.

The driver, identified as Charles Wells, 50, of Vernon, was taken into custody on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fey and Gee were arrested on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after a narcotics investigation, at the residence, resulted in deputies locating multiple items related to the use of manufacturing methamphetamine.

All three subjects were booked into the Washington County Jail.