News from Chipola College

CHIPOLA STUDENT SETS WORLD RECORD FOR PENROSE CUBE—Chipola College business major Aaron Welch set a World Record while on Chipola’s campus. Welch solved the Penrose Cube in 24.12 seconds according to the speed-solving community. He is pictured with the Penrose cube in center of table. Welch is planning to earn AA and BS degrees in computer information systems at Chipola before pursuing a master’s degree.

Chipola provides certificates, associates, and bachelor’s degrees in multiple disciplines through day, evening and online options. Contact Dr. David Bouvin at bouvind@chipola.edu or (850) 718-2380 for information on business and technology programs offered at Chipola.

FIRST COMMERCE TALKS FINANCE AT CHIPOLA—Chuck Hudson, Market Executive with First Commerce Credit Union, recently presented a Financial Literacy program for students in Sarah Gambill’s Microeconomics class. Pictured from left, are: Chuck Hudson; Chipola student Caroline Bishop, $50 gift card winner; and Andre Harris, First Commerce Credit Union Foundation Facilitator.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER LAW ENFORCMENT CLASSES

The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering daytime and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes.

Day classes will meet weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The day class begins Jan. 8, 2019. Night classes meet weeknights 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 7, 2019.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola College Public Service Building each Tuesday at 8 a.m. Cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screen. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now. Contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286 or email stewarts@chipola.edu.

GEO TO HOST CORRECTIONS JOB FAIR AT CHIPOLA NOVEMBER 14

MARIANNA—The GEO Bay Correctional Institution, will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants should bring the following documents: Driver’s License, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, High School Diploma or equivalent, Military DD-214 Member 4 Copy, Any legal Name Change Document, past (7) years employment history, three references (with contact information). Applicants will take CJBAT on the same day.

Benefits include: C.O.T. paid training, competitive salary, health insurance with dental and vision, 401K, uniforms provided, career advancement, paid time off after 90 days and sign-on bonus for certified officers.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact: Bryan Wiggins, GEO Human Resources at 850-387-7832.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR CHIPOLA CHRISTMAS CONCERT

MARIANNA—Tickets are on sale for the Chipola Music Department’s “Chipola Christmas,” set for Thursday and Friday, November 29 and 30, at 7 p.m., in the Chipola College Center for the Arts.

Presented by the Chipola music department under the direction of Angie White and Dr. Josh Martin, the show is the perfect start to the holiday season. The Chipola Chorus, President’s Ensemble, Rock and Jazz Band, and Show Choir will perform sounds of the season. Tickets – $5 – are available at the Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. For more information, call the Box Office at 850-718-2420.

CHIPOLA EMPLOYMENT RE-TRAINING FAIR IS NOV. 15

Chipola College and CareerSource Chipola will host an Employment Re-training Fair, Thursday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the Student Services Building on the college campus.

College staff will receive visitors to help them learn their interests and provide advice on training options. The Career Center will offer help regarding jobs, salaries, and tuition funding qualification.

Student Services staff will help prospective students engage programs of interest, and then transition to Career Source Chipola staff to discuss jobs, salaries and qualifications for funding tuition. Visitors will discuss near and longer term interests, and help them get on a plan to stay in the area and find sustainable opportunities to train and work.

Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce Education, says, “We are excited to help serve our area. Many people have experienced damage to their homes and maybe even the loss of a job. Our goal is to demonstrate that jobs do exist locally. With the right training and experiences, Chipola College can provide the needed training to area residents to qualify for these jobs.”

Chipola offers several Workforce training programs that can be completed in a short time, including: Fire-fighting, EMT, Law Enforcement, Corrections. Several programs offer short term certification which may help displaced workers quickly gain employment, including welding, engineering technology and Certified Nursing Assistant.

For information, contact Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270 or Career Center at 850-633-2759.